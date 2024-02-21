Central City Opera Appoints Stage Director Alison Moritz as New Artistic Director

Central City Opera (CCO) has announced the appointment of stage director Alison Moritz as its new Artistic Director. Moritz was selected from an incredibly vast pool of talented applicants through a rigorous and highly competitive national search process led by Jonathan West on behalf of Management Consultants for the Arts (MCA) and CCO’s volunteer Search Committee, chaired by CCO Board of Directors member Joshua Navarro. Acclaimed for her innovative productions and insightful direction, Alison has earned recognition on stages across the United States and abroad, solidifying her reputation as a leading figure in the opera world. With a B.A. in Music and Art History from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.M. from Eastman School of Music, Alison has created original productions for Cincinnati Opera, Washington National Opera, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Opera Omaha, Wolf Trap Opera, the Atlanta Opera, Austin Opera, and many more. Her previous work includes translating opera into television and film, and she is a frequent guest director and teacher for preeminent conservatories and Young Artist Programs such as Santa Fe Opera, Juilliard, and Rice University.

In her role as Artistic Director for Central City Opera, Alison will oversee all artistic and production staff and will direct one production per season beginning with the 2025 Festival. Moritz has worked closely with participants from CCO’s esteemed Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program through her previous directorial engagements with Central City Opera for productions like Madama Butterfly in 2019, and will lead the search for CCO’s next director of this prestigious program.

Moritz expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am deeply honored to join Central City Opera as the new Artistic Director. My previous experiences with the company have been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited to build upon that foundation as we embark on this new chapter together."

Alison’s tenure coincides with Central City Opera's eagerly anticipated 2024 Festival season, running from June 29 through August 4, where she will oversee productions of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance, Puccini's The Girl of the Golden West (La fanciulla del West), and Kurt Weill's Street Scene. Attend Central City Opera Guild's 2024 Opera Teaser on Thursday, March 14 for the first public opportunity to meet Alison and to experience a preview of the coming season. For complete event details and tickets to the 2024 Opera Teaser, visit the Special Events page of CCO’s website HERE at centralcityopera.org.

Central City Opera President and CEO Scott Finlay lauded Moritz’s appointment, emphasizing her exceptional dedication to the art form. “I'm thrilled to welcome Alison Moritz to Central City Opera as our new Artistic Director! Her talent and vision align perfectly with our goals, and I couldn't be more excited to have her on board. With Alison as a member of this team, we'll continue the upward trajectory that has already begun. Welcome, Alison!”

Central City Opera Board Chair Sonny Wiegand echoed Finlay's sentiments, underlining the significance of Moritz's appointment. "Alison Moritz's appointment as Artistic Director marks a pivotal moment in Central City Opera's history," Wiegand stated. "Her vision and leadership will shape the artistic direction of the company and ensure its continued success."