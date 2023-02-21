Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast & Creative Teams Announced for THE COLOR PURPLE and THE 39 STEPS at DCPA Theatre Company

Feb. 21, 2023  

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative teams for the world premiere production of the compelling musical The Color Purple and audience favorite The 39 Steps.

"The DCPA Theatre Company season is rounding out with two productions that audiences will love and recognize," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "The Color Purple is a beloved award-winning book, movie and musical that shares the story of one woman's journey to freedom and building her new life. Closing our season, Denver audiences will remember the 2010 sold-out run of the fast-paced adventure-comedy inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock film, The 39 Steps, and we are thrilled to bring an all-time audience favorite back with a fresh take and even more hilarity."

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for The Color Purple and The 39 Steps will take place on Tuesday, March 14 at noon.

The Color Purple will feature D'Marreon Alexander (Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, Broadway) as Adam/Ensemble, Katelyn Bowman (Little Shop of Horrors, Greenbrier Valley Theatre) as Understudy, David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon, Broadway) as Mister, Elise Frances Daniells (Dreamgirls, Arizona Opera) as Squeak/Ensemble, Arnold Harper II (Ain't Misbehavin', Barrington Stages) as Buster/Grady/Ensemble, Rajané Katurah (Beauty and the Beast, Ordway Center of Performing Arts) as Olivia/Ensemble, Ne'Lashee' (Ain't Misbehavin', Off-Broadway) as Doris/Ensemble, Torrey Linder (Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, Broadway) as Harpo, Maiesha McQueen (Waitress, Broadway and National Tour) as Celie, Caleb Mitchell (Songs for a New World, Village Theatre) as Understudy, Elexis Morton (Jubilee, Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Nettie/Ensemble, Domonique Paton (Wicked, Broadway) as Jarene/Ensemble, Brad Raymond (Chasin' Dem Blues, True Colors Theatre) as Preacher/Ol 'Mister/Ensemble, Steven C. Rich (CATS, National Tour) as Pa/Ensemble, Nathan Andrew Riley (The Lion King, National Tour) as Bobby/Guard/Ensemble, Taylor J. Washington (Brooklyn the Musical, Monumental Theatre Company) as Sofia, Christine Wanda (Once on this Island, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Darlene/Ensemble, and Angela Wildflower (Motown: The Musical, Broadway) as Shug.

The Color Purple will be directed by Timothy Douglas (Seven Guitars, Yale Rep) with choreography by Dane Figueroa Edidi (The Color Purple, Signature Theatre), music direction by S. Renee Clark (The Wiz, Fifth Avenue Theatre), scenic design by Tony Cisek (Choir Boy, DCPA), costume design by Trevor Bowen (Choir Boy, DCPA), lighting design by Peter Maradudin (The Misanthrope, DCPA), sound design by Ken Travis (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), intimacy choreography by Greg Geffrard (Passage, Remy Bumppo Theatre), fight direction by Geoffrey Kent (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), casting by Binder Casting (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), and stage management by Corin Davidson (Theater of the Mind, DCPA), Nick Nyquist (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), and Malia Stoner (The Chinese Lady, DCPA).

The 39 Steps will feature Annie Barbour (Theater of the Mind, DCPA) as Understudy (playing roles of Annabella/Pamela/Margaret Jun. 13 - 18), Seth Dhonau (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Understudy, Henry Walter Greenberg (Bhangin' It, La Jolla Playhouse) as Clown, Nate Miller (JUNK, Broadway) as Clown, Amelia Pedlow(Glass Menagerie, DCPA) as Annabella/Pamela/Margaret, and Marco Alberto Robinson (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) as Richard Hannay.

The 39 Steps will be directed by Meredith McDonough (Angels in America, Actors Theatre of Louisville), scenic design by Lex Liang (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Cleveland Play House), costume design by Kathleen Geldard (Alabama Story, Alabama Shakespeare Festival), lighting design by Isabella Byrd (The Thanksgiving Play, Playwrights Horizon), sound design by Lindsay Jones (Slave Play, Broadway), shadow puppetry by Andy Gaukel (The Long Christmas Ride Home, Long Wharf Theatre), fight direction by Geoffrey Kent (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), dramaturgy by Kimberly Colburn (Zoey's Perfect Wedding, DCPA), casting by Bass/Valle Casting (Hotter Than Egypt, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Theater of the Mind, DCPA), stage management by Megan Winters(A Christmas Carol, Guthrie Theatre) and Rick Mireles (Theater of the Mind, DCPA)




