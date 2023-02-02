Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boulder Theater Makes Major Upgrades To Sound System

Be the first to enjoy a whole new sound experience at Al Di Meola on Friday, February 3rd and at Shakedown Street on Saturday, February 4th.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Z2 Entertainment has announced a serious upgrade to the sound system at its venue, Boulder Theater. Featuring state-of-the-art K3 loudspeakers and a P1 processor from industry leader L-Acoustics in addition to the Avid S6L audio mixer, the Boulder Theater looks forward to bringing world-class sound to the Boulder community.

"The Boulder Theater has been completely modeled in the L-Acoustics Soundvision software, allowing us to tune the sound system to work in perfect harmony with the room. This allows for complete stereo coverage of the entire room, meaning there isn't a bad seat in the house! The L-Acoustics K3 loudspeakers have a warm, detailed, and transparent sound. You will hear the breath in a live vocal, the nuances of acoustic guitar strings, and with eight L-Acoustics KS28 subwoofers, there'll be more than enough low-end to make even the pickiest bass head's heart thump.

The new Avid S6L audio mixer will give Z2 engineers the tools and flexibility to provide the fans with a 'no compromises' listening experience. It will be running in 96k fidelity, doubling the clarity of our mixes."

- Edward Link III (Vice President of Production)

Z2 would not have been able to achieve this new level of exceptional audio without Clearwing Systems Integration, who helped with the design and installation of the entire system.

"The entire experience working with Z2 Entertainment has been a pleasure. Because of the amount of time we spent designing the system with Z2 we know we have designed a system specifically for their needs that will keep the Boulder Theater a premier venue in Colorado for years to come. We look forward to continuing to support Z2 Entertainment in the future."

- Matt Phillips (Clearwing Systems Integration - System Design & Sales)

Be the first to enjoy a whole new sound experience at Al Di Meola on Friday, February 3rd and at Shakedown Street on Saturday, February 4th. Other upcoming events that will showcase the depth of the new sound system include Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew's "Remain In Light" on Friday, February 17th and Yheti's "Knew Sound Tour" on Friday, February 24th. Get tickets at bouldertheater.com, while they last.




