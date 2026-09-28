Bobby Collins to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
The New York native has worked alongside Chris Rock and Ray Romano and has released five CDs and three DVDs.
Comedian Bobby Collins will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, October 1-3.
Comedian Bobby Collins has an ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations as well as serving up resplendent rants on world events.
A native New Yorker, Collins possesses a confidence and genuine everyman likeability that can only be earned. As a professional stand-up comedian, he's worked alongside friends, Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, as well as toured with titans of entertainment like Frank Sinatra, Cher, Julio Iglesias and Dolly Parton. Rosie O'Donnell specifically requested that Bobby take over as host for Stand-Up Spotlight.
Through his personal appearances at Comedy Clubs, Theaters, Corporate and Charity events, coupled with innumerable television appearances on legendary shows like Letterman, The Tonight Show with both Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno, Collins continues to add new fans of all ages to his loyal base of diehard followers.
Bobby currently has 5 CD's, 3 DVD's and more to come! With the critically acclaimed publication of his first book, 'On The Inside – Witisms and Wisdomisms by Comedian Bobby Collins' we learn, through his personal and professional tragedies and triumphs, what has shaped his beliefs. With humorous recall, Bobby recounts his search for balance between career and family.
TOUR DATES
- Thursday October 1 / 7:30 PM / $24.00
- Friday October 2 / 7:30 PM / $32.00
- Saturday October 3 / 6:30 PM & 8:30 PM / $32.00
Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com
Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.
For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations
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