Billy Strings Appearance At Boulder Theater Postponed

With the concern of general health safety, Boulder Theater must postpone the Billy Strings performances on Thursday, April 2, 2020 / Friday, April 3, 2020 / Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Boulder Theater. The new dates will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 / Wednesday, June 24, 2020 / Friday, June 26, 2020.

All existing tickets will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase if you can't make it.

Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique and intense, confessional songwriting. HOME, Strings' remarkable second studio album, is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist's bravest excursion thus far, completely rewiring bluegrass with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether his own. Strings has infused the aesthetic with his own experiences and inspirations, adopting traditional sonic and lyrical idioms to confront contemporary social truths. With guest appearances from the likes of Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle and produced by Glenn Brown (Greensky Bluegrass, Marcus Miller), HOME marks a landmark on Billy Strings' ongoing creative journey, its fearless songs and freewheeling approach recasting string-based American music in his own inimitable image.





