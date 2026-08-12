Alonzo Bodden to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Performances will run August 21 - 23.
Alonzo Bodden will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; and Sunday, August 23. A regular panel member on NPR's Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for close to thirty years.
Alonzo starred in his fourth stand-up special, Heavy Lightweight, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. His first big comedy break came when he was on the New Faces of Comedy showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, but it was as the season three winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing, where Alonzo was first introduced to America. Since then, he has starred in two comedy specials for Showtime: Historically Incorrect and Who's Paying Attention.
He's also made appearances on CBS' Ghosts, ABC's Dr. Ken and Fresh Off the Boat and Californication. Movie credits include Bringing Down The House, Scary Movie 4 and The Onion Movie. Talk shows, Dr. Phil, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.
A car and motorcycle aficionado, Bodden hosted Speed Channel's 101 Cars You Must Drive and has joined Jay Leno for several off-road trips on his CNBC series Leno's Garage.
Alonzo's fifth comedy album is titled Man Overboard. His comedy riffs have been compared to jazz solos by some the greatest jazz artists from Marcus Miller to Robert Glasper to Dee Dee Bridgewater. He's also a regular on The Young Turks where he gives his unique take on what's going on in the world.
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