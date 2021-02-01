Almost Adults' LGBTQ+ Short Play Series On Zoom Continues This Month

Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series continues on Sunday, February 21st at 3:30 PM MT.

Almost Adults, a virtual theatre company once a month on Zoom Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent from all over the world.

These events will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.comto access the Zoom link. This will be a 90-minute event to include a talkback after the readings.

Program info is as follows:

The Masseur and the Movie Star

by William Ivor Fowkes (New York, NY)

Directed by Matthew Cogswell (Clinton, MA) with Brewer Daniels (FL) and Tony Melson (New York, NY).

A former closeted gay movie star meets an attractive masseur and fan at a social club for senior men.

Fury Like a Drag Queen Scorned

by Diana Burbano based on the transcripts of Sylvia Rivera

Directed by Talia Pura (Santa Fe, NM) with River Coello (Salt Lake City, UT).

Sylvia Rivera sets the record straight on Stonewall, the gay liberation movement and the erasure of queer people of color and members of the LGBTQ community who do not conform to gender norms or typical gender categories.

Uplift

by Rachael Carnes (Portland, OR) directed by Georgina Hahn (Santa Fe, NM) with Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM and Chris Covell (New York).

Two trapeze artists reckon with nine months of quarantine.

...Last and Always...

by Allan Baker (New York, NY), Directed by Duchess Dale (Santa Fe, NM) with Bryce Townsend (New York, NY) and Tony Melson (New York, NY).

On 9/11, a gay couple...one in the WTC and one at their home in the city...must say goodbye.