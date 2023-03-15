85 SOUTH SHOW Live Comedy Tour Coming To The Bellco Theatre April 30

OUTBACK Presents will bring 85 South Show Live starring DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller to the Bellco Theatre on Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

The 85 South Show, produced by 85 South Media, unites three of America's funniest, talented, and most fearless comedians. With over two million subscribers on YouTube, over half a billion independent views, and 150,000+ live show tickets sold, the 85 South Show has completely changed the comedy industry. DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean first teamed up in Steve Harvey's studio to begin recording a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills. Comedy fans were quick to discover the chemistry between the three performers, and now they are continuing their "85 South Show Live," across the country.

Chico Bean is a well-seasoned comedian that started his comedy career in Greensboro, North Carolina. After having a successful run as an opener for Chris Wiles, Bean became a founding member of the "Freestyle Funny Comedy Show" along with former cast members, Darren Brand and B-Daht. The group has performed stand-up at numerous comedy clubs, colleges, and universities, but it wasn't until Chico had done a set for Nick Cannon's "Fresh Faces of Comedy" stand-up in which Nick Cannon discovered Bean at the show. Later having him audition for the fifth season of Wild 'N Out, Bean has been a cast member ever since, being known for his "Sucka MC Battles" with fellow cast member Karlous Miller and also his Wildstyle battle with rapper Safaree in the T-Pain episode in Season 7. Bean also had a guest appearance on the game show Trivial Takedown on TruTv in November 2017.

Karlous Miller is an American comedian, actor and rapper. He began his comedy career in Atlanta, Georgia and is widely known for his successful podcast/comedy tour The 85 South Show, along with being a cast member on MTV's comedy improv series, Wild 'n Out and his notorious "Wildstyle" battles with fellow cast members, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean. His first television appearance was on Robert Townsends: Partners in Crime - The New Generation. He has since appeared in multiple televisions shows such as Hell Date, Yo Momma, Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes, The Mo'nique Show, Off the Chain, Comic View, Last Comic Standing and Wild 'N Out. Miller has also been featured in written publications for MTV, EarHustle411, Oxford Citizen along with V-103's Frank and Wanda morning television/radio show and Atlanta's Hot 107.9.

DC Young Fly got his huge following from his "roasting celeb" videos on Instagram and Vine. His videos earned him co-signs from celebrities like Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, Lebron James, Chris Tucker, etc.

85 South Show Live is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $65.50 and up. There is a VIP Package available to take part in a post-show meet and greet. For more information on the 85 South Show visit https://www.85southshow.com/

Guests should plan to arrive early. Lobby doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show doors open at 6:00 p.m. The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue located in the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th Street in Denver, CO 80202. For more information, visit www.bellcotheatre.com or call 303-228-8260.