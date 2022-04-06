2022 Southard Competition Winners Concert

The phenomenal winners of the 2022 Angie Southard Music Competition will perform on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall.

This concert will begin with a performance by violinist Edward W. Hardy and pianist Joe McAllister (2nd prize winners), followed by pianist Alejandro Jose Arroyo Alberto (3rd prize winner), and will conclude with the Rocky Mountain Brass Quintet (1st prize winners).

This concert, hosted by the University of Northern Colorado, is free and open to the Colorado community.

Visit https://tickets.unco.edu/Online/default.asp for more information.