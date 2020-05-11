2020 Virtual MahlerFest To Feature Acclaimed Pianist David Korevaar May 13

The Colorado MahlerFest, which had previously announced the cancellation of this year's in-person festival, announces the 2020 Virtual Colorado MahlerFest, May 13-17, 2020. The festival has curated a collection of performances, films, a virtual symposium, art gallery, and more which will be released each day at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Materials will be released across a number of online platforms and collected at MahlerFest.org/MahlerFest-Online/

Among the highlights, acclaimed Pianist David Korevaar will perform Schubert's Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960 on May 13 at 3:30pm MDT. The sonata is one of the last pieces Schubert wrote for solo piano, composed during the last months of his life in 1828 but not published until ten years later. The piece is almost Mahlerian in scope and suited for our current situation. For more on the musical connections between Schubert and Mahler see this video from the Los Angeles Philharmonic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYvYotz2MSg You can enjoy a pre-stream conversation with David Korevaar discussing Schubert's Piano Sonata in B-flat Major with MahlerFest Artistic Director Kenneth Woods at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/101732733181/posts/10157449844133182/?vh=e&d=n

Korevaar is a favorite of festival audiences and Boulder locals and has been recognized for his "wonderfully warm, pliant and spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post. In demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator, Korevaar has earned critical acclaim performing a broad range of repertoire from Bach to George Crumb. His performance of John Cage 's Concerto for Prepared Piano and Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Paul Zukofsky was praised by the New York Times "as admirably projected in the devoted and lovely performance of David Korevaar." David had the honor to work with Cage to prepare the concerto. With a large and varied repertoire, he is equally recognized for his performances and recordings of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Ravel, with Gramophone praising his "strongly individual and authoritative Bach" and ClassicsToday declaring that "David Korevaar's big, full-throated pianism perfectly suits Brahms' variation sets." A passionate and committed collaborator, he has appeared on some of the country's most distinguished chamber music series. He is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet, currently in residence at The Academy in Boulder, for which he curates a chamber music series, and performs regularly with the Takács Quartet, with whom he recently appeared on the Great Performers Series at New York's Lincoln Center.

Dedicated to the works of Schubert, his MSR 1557 recording of his Sonata No. 18 in G Major, D891 and Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D959 has been hailed as a recording that "is definitely rewarding and enlightening". Recent additions to Korevaar's discography of over 50 titles include a world premiere recording of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio and two recordings with Charles Wetherbee, including works by Iranian-American composer Reza Vali and a disc of the three violin sonatas by Paul Juon. This season he recorded Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya. Other recent releases include the third volume of Lowell liebermann 's piano music, a compelling Chopin recital, and world premiere recordings of music for violin and piano by Tibor Harsányi with Charles Wetherbee.

During this unusual time of social distancing due to CO-VID 19, Korevaar created a personal challenge to perform, record, and share 32 Beethoven Sonatas in 60 days. As his April 3rd performances of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 were canceled, Korevaar crafted a unique alternative to celebrate the composer's 250th birthday. Recorded for the public in his living room in Colorado with no edits and minimal equipment, Korevaar invites you to dive into the wonder of the Beethoven sonatas during this time of uncertainty. Please be forgiving of the piano tuning as his local piano tuners were social distancing too! Click on the attached link and feel free to share!





