The Royal Danish Theatre Offers Online Content Through XTRA Service

Article Pixel Jul. 1, 2020  

The Royal Danish Theatre is bringing content into the homes of its patrons via their Xtra webpage, according to KGL Xtra.

The webpage boasts many categories of videos, including KGL in the Open Air, Shows, For Children, KGL Works at Home, Backstage, and XTRA Training.

Videos are free to view, giving patrons the opportunity to look into the Royal Theater staff's home offices, learn from Royal Theatre's Ballet School's students, and watch artists of the Royal Theater perform in their backyards, to name a few topics.

The Royal Danish Theatre has not announced reopening dates or procedures as of yet.

Check out the videos HERE.



