THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE GIANT BEAR is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Revel in the magic of watching a giant pear grow in Jakob Martin Strid’s fabled fairytale.
Welcome to the town of Solby where peace and order ruled until Sebastian and Mitcho fished a message in a bottle from the sea. The message was from JB, the mayor of Solby, who had disappeared. They also found a mysterious seed that they planted in the garden. Before long, they find themselves on the open sea aboard a giant pear as they sail to the Mysterious Island. On their journey, they encounter swashbuckling pirates, a fearsome sea dragon and spooky ghosts - dangers that may, however, not turn out to be so perilous after all.
Jakob Martin Strid's fabled fantasia is populated by characters as colourful and imaginative as the story itself. Strid's sprawling drawings delight children and their parents alike and have become a fixture on the bookshelves in children's rooms across Denmark.
Experience or revisit Anders Lundorph's playful, visual narrative with accompanying music and dance - and a healthy dose of humour.
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear is performed in Danish.
Performances run through 29 December 2022.
December 22, 2022
THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater
December 21, 2022
Revel in the magical Christmas tradition of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the Old Stage.
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
December 9, 2022
Shakespeare’s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York. Performances run through 28 December.
FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
November 28, 2022
Football Football Football relates the story about a football match and all the people connected through their passion for the game. The play is garnished with imaginative club anthems and heady terrace chants as we follow the many stakeholders before, during and after a match – players, coaches, club owners and not least the enthusiastic fans.
