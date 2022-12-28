THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE GIANT BEAR is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

Welcome to the town of Solby where peace and order ruled until Sebastian and Mitcho fished a message in a bottle from the sea. The message was from JB, the mayor of Solby, who had disappeared. They also found a mysterious seed that they planted in the garden. Before long, they find themselves on the open sea aboard a giant pear as they sail to the Mysterious Island. On their journey, they encounter swashbuckling pirates, a fearsome sea dragon and spooky ghosts - dangers that may, however, not turn out to be so perilous after all.

Jakob Martin Strid's fabled fantasia is populated by characters as colourful and imaginative as the story itself. Strid's sprawling drawings delight children and their parents alike and have become a fixture on the bookshelves in children's rooms across Denmark.

Experience or revisit Anders Lundorph's playful, visual narrative with accompanying music and dance - and a healthy dose of humour.

The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear is performed in Danish.

Performances run through 29 December 2022.