THE BOOK OF MORMON to Play at Musikhuset Aarhus

Broadway's most holy musical, The Book of Mormon, is headed to Musikhuset Aarhus in Aarhus, Denmark from November 20th-30th, 2019.

The Book of Mormon follows Elder Price and Elder Cunningham as they are on a mission trip to Uganda in hopes of converting the citizens of Uganda to Mormonism. Elder Price, the proud missionary, is less than thrilled when he is paired with Elder Cunningham, a socially awkward and insecure man, for their mission to a location he is disgruntled about traveling to.. This satirical musical comedy gets a little more complicated when our main characters arrive in Uganda to find the citizens disinterested in their mission and instead focused on distressing issues like AIDS, famine, and tyrannical warlords.

After 7 years of development, The Book of Mormon first appeared on Broadway at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre in March 2011 with astounding success and is now in its 8th year running on Broadway. The book, lyrics, and music all feature works by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone.



For more information and tickets, visit https://musikhusetaarhus.dk/en/events/the-book-of-mormon/?orcdst=1





