TELL ME ABOUT IT Comes to Tivoli Gardens Beginning Next Week

"TELL ME ABOUT IT" is the title of Crazy Christmas 2021 ! After cancelling last year's Crazy Christmas show because of the Lock Down, and following 4 turbulent years of Trump and Brexit, McKee & Co have for our 40 years theatre season jubilee decided to take you back to a happier decade - The Eighties !

From 1980 to 1989, there was an explosion of colourful clothes, big hair, big shoulders, disco, drugs, and terrific TV shows: Miami Vice, Dynasty, Dallas. Dazzling pop idols, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Bowie, Abba and Elton, and the world was led by a movie star US president, a UK Iron Lady and a Glasnost Gorbachev. Reds hid under their beds, while ruthless mobsters made millions with organised crime.

This is the story of Don Calzone and his family: Al Fresco, Dino, Dolce Vita and Cappuccino. They have been one of the most powerful Mafia families for decades, but now, in 1985, they are shocked to realise that times have changed. Who will the Don choose to succeed him ? At a Calzone anniversary party at the Funky Flamingo in Miami Beach, all hell breaks loose when a drug lord known as The Cuban kidnaps the family's advisor, a young millionaire businessman, Donald Dump, arrives to buy a property on Palm Beach, and Don Calzone is finally forced to make an offer that IS refused.

Find out who makes it to the end of this eighties riotous gangster romp, created by Vivienne McKee with her signature cocktail of classic Crazy Christmas (now for its 38th time!) with a triple shot of Coppola, Tarantino and Scorsese, shaken and not stirred, with a slice of pure British silliness. This is "No Time to Die " - but time to die laughing !

Enjoy this year's best Tivoli roller-coaster ride, riddled with bullets, toe-tapping tunes, jokes, slapstick, satire, and best of all - oodles of audience participation !!

The production is playing in Glassalen, Tivoli 16 November 2021 - 15 January 2022.

Learn more at https://www.tivoligardens.com/en/kultur-og-program/teater/2021/crazy-christmas.