Mozart's DIE ZAUBERFLOTE Comes to Det. KGL. Teater This Month

Performances run January 13 - June 9.
Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte comes to Det. KGL. Teater this month. Performances run January 13 - June 9.
A true fairy tale features magical and supernatural events, and Die Zauberflöte is no exception. Experience Mozart’s operatic triumph in a spectacular staging.
Mozart’s most popular and melodious opera in this current staging embraces the Expressionist cinematics of 1920s silent film. A bizarre visual universe rendered using hand-drawn video animations. A kind of Nosferatu meets Monty Python meets Viennese classical opera. The visual stage effects, both hair-raising and heart-warming, engulf the audience and entice them into a gloriously unorthodox world. A sensorial experience masterly aided by Mozart’s amazing music.
To win each other’s hearts, Tamino and Pamina must endure trials and trepidations stage-managed by the wise Sarastro. His mortal enemy, the wicked and irate Queen of the Night, spins her fiendish web. Enchanted music from chimes and magic flutes summon fairy-tale creatures, who aid the young lovers in their ordeal, and Tamino’s helper, Papageno, naturally also wins the tender heart of his Papagena, as befits a true fairy tale.
This whirlwind production of Die Zauberflöte has delighted a wide audience since its premiere at the Komische Oper in Berlin. It is a captivating performance for all ages – for seasoned Mozart lovers as well as novices in search of an inspiring place to start.
Die Zauberflöte is performed in Danish with English and Danish supertitles.
Produced in a joint partnership between the Komische Oper Berlin, the directors Barrie Kosky and Susanne Andrade, and the British theatre company 1927.
