KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Det KGL Teater

Performances run 10 September through 18 October 2023.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
NAPOLI Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo 3 NAPOLI Comes to Det KGL. Teater

LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Det KGL Teater

La clemenza di Tito is a dramatic tale of lust for power, seduction and attempted assassination in ancient Rome.  

Mozart composed the opera in the year of his death, and his great experience in the operatic field is ardently evident. The arias and ensembles reflect a high level of musical elegance and psychological depth. High-note voices take centre stage where Mozart lends scope for impressive coloraturas. 

Tito is the emperor of Rome, but the former emperor’s daughter, Vitellia, plans to assassinate him to seize power for herself. She persuades her lover, Sesto, who is a friend of the emperor, to set fire to the Capitol. The coup fails, but Tito pardons both Sesto and Vitellia, and the people of Rome praise the compassionate emperor.

Dutch opera director Jetske Mijnssen, who most recently staged Monteverdi's L’Orfeo at the Royal Danish Opera, is a much sought-after director throughout Europe due to her unique ability to make the music visible on stage. 

La clemenza di Tito is conducted by Mozart virtuoso Julia Jones. The title role of Tito is performed by Lithuanian tenor Edgaras Montvidas, who has previously embodied the role at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. The Royal Danish Opera’s own Sine Bundgaard and Elisabeth Jansson will perform the masterly roles of Vitellia and Sesto.

La clemenza di Tito is performed in Italian with Danish supertitles.

In association with Hamburgische Staatsoper and Opéra de Monte Carlo.




RELATED STORIES - Denmark

1
LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Det KGL Teater Photo
LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Det KGL Teater

La clemenza di Tito is a dramatic tale of lust for power, seduction and attempted assassination in ancient Rome.  

2
NAPOLI Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo
NAPOLI Comes to Det KGL. Teater

Teresina loves Gennaro, and Gennaro loves Teresina. Indeed, everything should spell bliss. But their love must first pass the greatest of tests before they can celebrate their wedding in romantic Naples.

3
Review: EVITA at Aarhus Teater Photo
Review: EVITA at Aarhus Teater

Evita på Aarhus Teater står skarpere end nogensinde før

4
WITCH is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater Photo
WITCH is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

A musical performance that relives the atrocities that women were subjected to during the witchcraft trials of the seventeenth century that changed the world.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play' Video Video: Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play'
CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Video
CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards
Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play' Video
Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical' Video
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'
View all Videos

Denmark SHOWS

Recommended For You