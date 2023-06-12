LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to Det KGL Teater

La clemenza di Tito is a dramatic tale of lust for power, seduction and attempted assassination in ancient Rome.

Mozart composed the opera in the year of his death, and his great experience in the operatic field is ardently evident. The arias and ensembles reflect a high level of musical elegance and psychological depth. High-note voices take centre stage where Mozart lends scope for impressive coloraturas.

Tito is the emperor of Rome, but the former emperor’s daughter, Vitellia, plans to assassinate him to seize power for herself. She persuades her lover, Sesto, who is a friend of the emperor, to set fire to the Capitol. The coup fails, but Tito pardons both Sesto and Vitellia, and the people of Rome praise the compassionate emperor.

Dutch opera director Jetske Mijnssen, who most recently staged Monteverdi's L’Orfeo at the Royal Danish Opera, is a much sought-after director throughout Europe due to her unique ability to make the music visible on stage.

La clemenza di Tito is conducted by Mozart virtuoso Julia Jones. The title role of Tito is performed by Lithuanian tenor Edgaras Montvidas, who has previously embodied the role at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. The Royal Danish Opera’s own Sine Bundgaard and Elisabeth Jansson will perform the masterly roles of Vitellia and Sesto.

La clemenza di Tito is performed in Italian with Danish supertitles.

In association with Hamburgische Staatsoper and Opéra de Monte Carlo.