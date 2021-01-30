Det KGL. Teater Presents a Concert with The Royal Opera Academy

Det KGL. Teater has announced that it will be presenting a concert with The Royal Opera Academy.

Experience young talents and stars of tomorrow uniting as the Old Stage hosts this year's concerts with solo singers from the Opera Academy and young symphonists of the Royal Danish Academy of Music's Symphony Orchestra.

Arias and ensembles will be sung from some of the best-loved operas ever written.

Box office at The Old Stage is open daily from 2PM - 6PM. On days with performances the box office stays open until the performance begins.

The box offices at The Royal Opera House and The Royal Playhouse are only open on days with performances, from 2 hours prior to the performance.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/concert/koncert-med-operaakademiet?section=top.