Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Det KGL. Teater Presents a Concert with The Royal Opera Academy

Arias and ensembles will be sung from some of the best-loved operas ever written. 

Jan. 30, 2021  

Det KGL. Teater has announced that it will be presenting a concert with The Royal Opera Academy.

Experience young talents and stars of tomorrow uniting as the Old Stage hosts this year's concerts with solo singers from the Opera Academy and young symphonists of the Royal Danish Academy of Music's Symphony Orchestra.

Arias and ensembles will be sung from some of the best-loved operas ever written.

Box office at The Old Stage is open daily from 2PM - 6PM. On days with performances the box office stays open until the performance begins.

The box offices at The Royal Opera House and The Royal Playhouse are only open on days with performances, from 2 hours prior to the performance.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/concert/koncert-med-operaakademiet?section=top.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Denmark Stories   Shows
Det KGL. Teater Presents DANGEROUS LIAISONS Photo

Det KGL. Teater Presents DANGEROUS LIAISONS

Det KGL. Teater Presents TWO LIONS AND A CASTLE Photo

Det KGL. Teater Presents TWO LIONS AND A CASTLE

Bellevue Teatret to Present Women-Only COFFEE SALON Photo

Bellevue Teatret to Present Women-Only COFFEE SALON

Det Ny Teater SPILLEMAND PÅ EN TAGRYG BILLETTER Photo

Det Ny Teater SPILLEMAND PÅ EN TAGRYG BILLETTER


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door