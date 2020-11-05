Det KGL. Teater Presents SYLFIDEN

The production runs now through November 25.

Det KGL. Teater will present Sylfiden, now through November 25.

One of the world's oldest ballets gains a new lease of life. Together, Nikolaj Hübbe, Anja Vang Kragh and Mia Stensgaard have created a floating and magical universe where the lovely sylph lives.



Can you abandon your bride at the alter because you fall in love at first sight with an unearthly creature? James simply cannot help himself as the beautiful sylph softly sighs in his direction.

When August Bournonville choreographed La sylphide in 1836, he tapped deep into the spirit of the time. Sylphs are feminine winged creatures of the air shimmering with poetry and danger, and precisely the exotic nature and ethereal ideal of womanhood were tantalisingly attractive during the Romantic Period. The audience could escape from the boring security of everyday bourgeois life by drifting off on a cloud of irresistible daydreams just beyond reach if they dared to take the plunge.

Although La sylphide is almost 200 years old, its relevance still fascinates us today. The drama about James, a beautiful and alluring sylph and the evil witch Madge is a timeless moral fable about the discord between the heart and the mind, and the ballet spans a wealth of different moods translated into dance.

For this brand-new version, Nikolaj Hübbe has teamed up with dynamic set designers Anja Vang Kragh and Mia Stensgaard to revisit the fairy tale in the story. The three together narrate an indefinably delicate magical universe with James' light dreamy visions In Focus.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/ballet/la-sylphide/?section=top.

Shows View More Denmark Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You