Det. KGL Teater Hosts Guided Tours in Danish at The Royal Opera House

Experience the Opera's impressive lobby with its unique view to the Copenhagen Harbor and Amalienborg Palace and the world know light sculptures by Olafur Eliasson. See how Danish artists have contributed to the decorations of the room and hear the unusual story about creation of the building.

Follow along into the mysterious darkness of the auditorium with the gilt ceiling and to the vast backstage area where high tech solutions makes it possible to maneuver huge sets in minutes and create theatrical illusions on the highest level.

Duration: Approximately 75 minutes.

Free access for children between the age of 0 & 2

Kids tickets available for children between the age of 3 & 12

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20182019/guided-tours/faste-rundvisninger/guided-tour-at-the-royal-opera-house?section=top.