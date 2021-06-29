DIE LUSTIGE WITWE 2.0 Returns To The Opera House Main Stage October 1st

DIE LUSTIGE WITWE 2.0 will return to the Opera House Main Stage beginning October 1st, 2021. Tickets are now on sale

Experience Lehár's legendary operetta bursting with melodic evergreens in a brand-new, modern and satirical reinterpretation by Adam Price with staging by Kasper Holten.

The story has a fresh take. The ambassadorial parties of the original operetta have been replaced by familiar contemporary scenes of fund-starved Danish cultural circles. There is still romantic entanglement in the air, nonetheless - all while the self-obsessions of our times are merged in caustic satire.

Theatre director Zeta sets her eye on a lifeline sponsorship from Hanna Glawari, the coveted 'merry widow' of a wealthy Jutland hog farmer. The famous Grisettes will never feel quite the same after Hanna's grand gala at home in the pigsty.

Naturally, the magnificent score accompanying the merriment is by Franz Lehár, whose cavalcade of catchy tunes sends the dancers on a whirlwind tour.

Let Lehár's charming melodies tickle your heart strings, while a star-studded soloist ensemble accompanied by the Royal Danish Orchestra and the Royal Danish Opera Chorus offer their interpretations of the 'Vilja Lied', 'Da geh' ich zu Maxim' and 'Die lustige Witwe Waltz'.

Tickets are now on sale here: https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/opera/den-glade-enke-2.0