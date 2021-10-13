DANSFEBER is Now Playing at The Royal Danish Playhouse

This autumn, the Royal Danish Theatre's traditional children's ballet will be the brand-new Dance Fever, a performance inspired by the magical world of DR's advent calendar TV show Julefeber.

Dance Fever is the story of Arthur, who runs around the school football field playing ball - just like the other kids. But Arthur senses something is missing, although he doesn't quite know what. Not until one day when, during a theatre outing with his school class, he experiences a ballet performance - and is hooked. His classmates, however, don't find ballet cool at all - on the contrary! Arthur soon falls victim to their scorn.

Arthur just wants to run away and hide. But at the theatre, he meets a girl, Gro, who tries to help. Arthur is whirled into the magic of the real ballet world, but the magic comes at a price. Luckily, Gro's mysterious grandmother jumps to the rescue, saving them from a bad twist of fate.

Dance Fever is an independent sequel to DR's advent calendar TV show Julefeber. The children's ballet is choreographed by Tobias Praetorius, soloist dancer with the Royal Danish Ballet. The story is penned by Mette Eike Neerlin, who has authored a great many novels and children's picture books, including the critically-acclaimed Historien om Ib Madsen. She also co-authored DR's advent calendar TV show Julefeber.

Tobias Praetorius is a choreographer as well as a ballet dancer. Apart from designing the dance steps for Dance Fever, he has also mastered other choreographic works in recent years, including the Royal Danish Theatre's first Pixi Ballet, The Princess and the Pea.

Dance Fever is performed by students from the Royal Danish Ballet School. There will be over 60 children on stage during the performance.

Recommended from the age of 7.

Performances run through October 19, 2021. Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/ballet/dansefeber?section=top.