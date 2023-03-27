Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COSI FAN TUTTE is Now Playing at Royal Danish Opera

Performances run through 3 April 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  
In Mozart's intimate opera, love is put to the test. Così fan tutte means 'So does every woman', signifying that all women are unfaithful. Philosopher Don Alfonso sets out to prove this insight. His two young friends, Ferrando and Guglielmo, make a bet with him, for they are convinced that their two girlfriends would never be unfaithful. An absurd and farcical entanglement unfolds when the young men, manipulated by Don Alfonso, put the fidelity of their sweethearts to the test, or rather their fickleness.

The opera overflows with fetching arias and ensembles. Profound emotional empathy, vocal virtuosity and musical agility are required of the six singers from the Royal Danish Theatre's soloist ensemble and the Royal Danish Opera Academy's Young Artists Programme. Leading them is Palle Knudsen as Don Alfonso, who as a virtual puppet master sets reason against emotion in this musical comedy full of Mozart's masterful music, played by the Royal Danish Orchestra.

Tim Albery stages Don Alfonso's experimentation in a set design resembling a giant camera obscura, which is vividly combined with Tobias Hoheisel's embellished period costumes.

