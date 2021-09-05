COME FLY AWAY Comes to DET KGL. Teater

The ballet season kicks off in grand show style with yet more Come Fly Away. Already an audience favourite, Come Fly Away is a dancing declaration of love and a tribute to Frank Sinatra's immortal music.

Dancers from the Royal Danish Ballet kick off their pointe shoes and slip into skirts and high heels. We follow four couples who, during a single evening in an exclusive nightclub, experience the highs and lows of love. The air is charged with seductive dance, sassy romance, sweet hopes and shattered illusions.

Starring Frank Sinatra's velvety voice, Come Fly Away is based on a most-loved catalogue of Sinatra evergreens, including Luck Be a Lady, Summer Wind, Fly Me to the Moon, Witchcraft, That's Life, One for My Baby, My Way and New York, New York. The songs are accompanied by a big band of world-class jazz musicians led by bassist Chris Minh Doky.

The dance steps were composed by Twyla Tharp - one of USA's most highly recognised and versatile choreographers of ballet and modern dance. With breezy elegance, sensuality, creativity and humour, her dance sets out to embody Sinatra's unmatched swing and crooning.

Recommended from the age of 15.

Many thanks to Annie & Otto Johs. Detlefs' Fonde - OJD, whose generous donation has enabled this production of Come Fly Away.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/ballet/come-fly-away?section=top.