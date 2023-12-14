AS IT IS IN HEAVEN is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

Performances run through 28 December.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Troye Sivan Announces European Dates For 'Something to Give Each Other Tour' Photo 1 Troye Sivan Announces European Tour Dates
The Royal Danish Theatre Christmas Concert Comes to Det. KGL Teater Photo 2 The Royal Danish Theatre Christmas Concert Comes to Det. KGL Teater

AS IT IS IN HEAVEN is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

As It Is in Heaven is a heart-warming and entertaining feel-good musical that offers both laughter and tears. The music tugs at your heartstrings with such easy listeners as Gabriella’s Song and The Time I Have.  

As It Is in Heaven was a resounding box office success and has won the adulation of audiences throughout Scandinavia. Experience this musical sensation for the first time in Denmark when As It Is in Heaven is performed in a newly translated Danish version by a commanding team of musical stars. 

Based on the screenplay of Carin and Kay Pollak’s famous and award-winning film, the story is about how song and music create community between very different people who meet and sing to their heart’s content.

Daniel Daréus, an internationally celebrated conductor, appears at leading concert halls and opera houses worldwide. But despite his success, he still feels discontented. Although a great musician, he is no master of life and love. Music and fame no longer give him the same sense of joy, and during a concert he suddenly suffers a stroke that almost kills him. Without quite knowing why, he returns to his childhood town where he reluctantly becomes the choirmaster of the town’s small church chorus and its colourful members. 

Experience Carsten Svendsen in the lead role as Daniel. Also starring in the musical are Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Sicilia Gadborg Høegh and Cecilie Stenspil.

Composer Fredrik Kempe has created the catchy music for As It Is in Heaven, complete with popular songs and beautiful choral movements performed by the Royal Danish Orchestra. 

As It Is in Heaven is performed in Danish with English and Danish supertitles for the songs and English supertitles for the dialogue.

In collaboration with the Malmö Opera.




RELATED STORIES - Denmark

1
The Royal Danish Theatre Christmas Concert Comes to Det. KGL Teater Photo
The Royal Danish Theatre Christmas Concert Comes to Det. KGL Teater

Every year in December, the Royal Danish Theatre invites you to join a heart-warming musical Christmas tradition for the whole family. Learn more about this year's show here!

2
DON JUAN is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater Photo
DON JUAN is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

Don Juan is now playing at Det. KGL Teater. Experience Morten Hee Andersen as the ultimate seducer in Molière’s comedy Don Juan. Performances run through 29 November.

3
YOU PROBABLY HAD TO BE THERE Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo
YOU PROBABLY HAD TO BE THERE Comes to Det KGL. Teater

You Probably Had to Be There comes to Denmark. Performances run through 4 December 2023.

4
MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Det. KGL. Teater in 2024 Photo
MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Det. KGL. Teater in 2024

MADAMA BUTTERFLY comes to Det. KGL. Teater in 2024. Performances run 25 February - 30 April 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
View all Videos

Denmark SHOWS
Vi maler byen rød: The Musical in Denmark Vi maler byen rød: The Musical
Folketeatrets Store Turnéscene (4/04-4/27)
Vi maler byen rød: The Musical in Denmark Vi maler byen rød: The Musical
Folketeatrets Store Turnéscene (4/04-4/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You