AS IT IS IN HEAVEN is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

As It Is in Heaven is a heart-warming and entertaining feel-good musical that offers both laughter and tears. The music tugs at your heartstrings with such easy listeners as Gabriella’s Song and The Time I Have.

As It Is in Heaven was a resounding box office success and has won the adulation of audiences throughout Scandinavia. Experience this musical sensation for the first time in Denmark when As It Is in Heaven is performed in a newly translated Danish version by a commanding team of musical stars.

Based on the screenplay of Carin and Kay Pollak’s famous and award-winning film, the story is about how song and music create community between very different people who meet and sing to their heart’s content.

Daniel Daréus, an internationally celebrated conductor, appears at leading concert halls and opera houses worldwide. But despite his success, he still feels discontented. Although a great musician, he is no master of life and love. Music and fame no longer give him the same sense of joy, and during a concert he suddenly suffers a stroke that almost kills him. Without quite knowing why, he returns to his childhood town where he reluctantly becomes the choirmaster of the town’s small church chorus and its colourful members.

Experience Carsten Svendsen in the lead role as Daniel. Also starring in the musical are Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Sicilia Gadborg Høegh and Cecilie Stenspil.

Composer Fredrik Kempe has created the catchy music for As It Is in Heaven, complete with popular songs and beautiful choral movements performed by the Royal Danish Orchestra.

As It Is in Heaven is performed in Danish with English and Danish supertitles for the songs and English supertitles for the dialogue.

In collaboration with the Malmö Opera.