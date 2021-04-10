A GERMAN LIFE Will Be Presented at Det KGL. Teater Next Week

A German Life - on Tour will be presented at DET. KGL. Teater, beginning April 13, 2021.

Experience a breathtaking solo performance by Kirsten Olesen starring as Brunhilde Pomsel - Nazi criminal and Joseph Goebbels' personal secretary. A unique, shocking documentary drama.

Director: Liv Helm

Set-, Light- and Videodesign: Mårten K. Axelsson

Sound Design: David Andreas Hjerting

Translation: Anita Bay Bundegaard

Translation: Christian Bundegaard

Brunhilde Pomsel was in the Führerbunker as Soviet troops were storming through the streets of Berlin. She made no attempt to escape. After 70 years of silence, in 2013 Brunhilde Pomsel agreed to an interview for the documentary film A German Life. At the age of 102, she provides unique testimony describing a life before and during the war close to one of the most infamous criminals in world history - the Nazi regime's Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels.

We are drawn into Pomsel's description of growing up in the shadow of World War I, which brought the German state to its knees. We hear how she first became a typist and secretary for a Jewish businessman before joining the Ministry of Propaganda and spending the final days of the war in Hitler's bunker under Berlin. She faces the audience, her memory put to the test. And as she recounts her story, the facade of collective repression and denial begins to crack. Can one person shoulder the guilt for the crimes of an entire society? And is the fear of history repeating itself exaggerated?

While witnessing the meeting of the past and present, we cannot help but explore our own moral compasses and ask ourselves: Are we personally responsible for world history?

This play is based on the fascinating documentary film A German Life by Christian Krönes, Olaf Müller, Roland Schrotthofer and Florian Weigensamer, Blackbox Film & Media Productions