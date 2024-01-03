Wilmington Drama League Presents 9 to 5: THE MUSICAL

The Wilmington Drama League has announced its upcoming production of "9 to 5: The Musical," with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Nominated for four Tony and 15 Drama Desk Awards, the musical is based on the hit 1980 film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. This hilarious musical tells the story of three female coworkers who conspire to take control of their office from their sexist and egotistical boss.

Performances will run from January 26 through February 4 at the Wilmington Drama League. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2 PM.

Bring your friends and coworkers for a night of laughter, great music, and a little revenge fantasy come true! With infectiously upbeat songs like "9 to 5," "Shine Like the Sun," and "Change It," "9 to 5: The Musical" serves as an anthem for working women everywhere who have dealt with less-than-ideal conditions in the workplace.

"We are so excited to bring the fun and inspiring story of '9 to 5: The Musical' to the Wilmington Drama League stage," said director Gary Kirchhof. "It's a show with a lot of laughs but also a lot of heart. The character journeys are really special, and I think audiences are going to love getting caught up in all the music, dancing, revenge scenarios and office antics!"

Don't miss the chance to let your hair down with Violet, Doralee, and Judy as they take matters into their own hands and stand up for women in the office! It's the ultimate girls' night out you won't want to miss!

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors, with group rate discounts starting at 10 people. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wilmingtondramaleague.orgClick Here or by calling the 24-hour voicemail box office on 302-764-1172.

The Wilmington Drama League, a nonprofit performing arts center with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and youth arts education, provides volunteers with opportunities to use and develop their talents, serve the community, and present high-quality theatrical productions. For over 90 years, the Wilmington Drama League has invited audiences to experience quality theatre serving Wilmington, Delaware, and the surrounding areas. WDL produces a variety of shows each year ranging from Broadway favorites to family favorites and hit musicals. Learn more at www.wilmingtondramaleague.org