Wilmington Concert Opera Announces 2024 Season

The season began in January with a continuation of their Dr. William and Mrs. Dawn Schlotterer Virtual Recital Series, “Norwegian Fairytales”.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Wilmington Concert Opera, the minority and women run opera company of Delaware, has announced their 2024 season, “Voices of Home.”

The season began in January with a continuation of their Dr. William and Mrs. Dawn Schlotterer Virtual Recital Series, “Norwegian Fairytales,” featuring Maryland based soprano Claire Galloway and pianist John Henderson in their Mainstage WCO debuts.  February will feature Chicago based soprano Jade Dashá and pianist Mark Bilyeu in a Black History Month recital titled “Sounds Like Pearls.” More virtual recitals will be scheduled throughout the year.

The 2024 Gala showcase concert will feature singers of varied ethnic backgrounds singing repertoire that best features their individual heritages. This “Voices of Home” Gala will mark company debuts for tenor William Lim and baritone Grant Youngblood.

Returning singers to the company include soprani Elise Christina Jenkins, Laurice Simmons Kennel, Kirsten C. Kunkle, Marisa Robinson, mezzo-soprano Paula Rivera-Dantagnan, and tenor Robert Tucker. David Hearn will make his collaborative piano debut with WCO, after having served as the chorus master for last season's “Hänsel und Gretel.” John Michael will serve as Stage Manager.

Concert dates are May 3rd at 8:00 PM and 5th at 3:00 PM. All performances will be at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 503 Duncan Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19809.

The mainstage opera will be Johann Strauss (ii)'s “Die Fledermaus.” The opera will be sung in German with English supertitles prepared by Jennifer Steinberg. English dialogue will be provided by Daniel Pantano of Concert Operetta Theater in Philadelphia.

The cast is as follows:

Rosalinde – Kirsten C. Kunkle, Cover – Alex Gilliam (Debut)

Adele – Marisa Robinson, Cover – Suzannah Waddington

Ida – Rachel Cetel, Cover – Rachel Pomeranz

Orlofsky – Hunter Shaner (Debut), Cover – Kaitlyn Beth Tierney

Alfred – Justin Huie, Cover – Robert Tucker

Eisenstein – Douglas Rowland, Cover – Konrad Fritz (Debut)

Dr. Blind – Chris Lorge (Debut), Cover – Jason Brocious

Dr. Falke – Kevin Patrick, Cover – Jacob Bowman (Debut)

Frank – Tom Sitzler (Debut), Cover – Kyle Chastulik (Debut)

Frosch – Daniel Pantano, Cover – John Michael

Chorus: Jacob Bowman, Jason Brocious, Kyle Chastulik, Hayley Collins, Konrad Fritz, Alex Gilliam, Genevieve Hahn, Camilo Matos, Rachel Pomeranz, Mary Reppy, Kaitlyn Beth Tierney, Robert Tucker, Suzannah Waddington.

Chorus Master: John Michael  

Music Director/Pianist: Artem Tenkeli (Debut)

The first performance will be on September 20th at 7:30 PM. September 22nd will feature decorative mask making at 1:00 PM, followed by a sensory friendly performance at 2:00 PM, which will include a parade for children in the audience during the second act party. Both performances will be held in the sanctuary of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 503 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.

All concerts are family friendly and open to the public. No tickets are necessary, and admittance is free of charge. Donations are accepted at all performances.



Recommended For You