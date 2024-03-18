The Resident Ensemble Players to Present DEATHTRAP By Ira Levin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Resident Ensemble Players will wrap up its 16th season with comedy thriller Deathtrap by Ira Levin - performing Apr.11 through Apr. 28, at the Roselle Center for the Arts. Hugely popular on stage and screen, this play is the perfect blend of schemes, plot-twists, and outrageous humor.

Once famous playwright Sidney Bruhl is fresh out of ideas with a string of failures and a shortage of cash to prove it. A change in fortune arrives in the form of a script, sent by a former student, with all the makings of a Broadway hit. The opportunity to steal the script and pass it off as his own may be too tempting for Sidney to ignore.​

"I'm interested in the thievery," says Intr. Producing Artistic Director Steve Tague. "It is an old premise, but we don't seem to get tired of it. What are we willing to do for success, or money, or fame, or admiration?"

Deathtrap is known as one of Broadway's greatest successes, with over 1800 performances, it was adapted for film in 1982 starring Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve, and it continues to be produced all over the world. Time Magazine said, "If you care to assassinate yourself with laughter, try Deathtrap."

"The consequences of deception are the deliciousness of this play," says Tague. "It's a wicked, outrageous romp that won't disappoint." Catch the REP's production of Ira Levin's Deathtrap onstage Apr. 11 through Apr. 28, at the Roselle Center for the Arts in Newark, DE. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at www.rep.udel.edu, or by phone at (302) 831-2204.

The cast includes REP company members Lee E. Ernst* (Sydney Bruhl); Elizabeth Heflin* (Myra Bruhl); Mic Matarrese* (Clifford Anderson); Stephen Pelinski* (Porter Milgrim); and Kathleen Pirkl Tague* (Helga ten Dorp). *Member of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Michael Gotch (Director); Stefanie Hansen (Scenic Designer); Jo Fulmer (Costume Designer); Eileen Smitheimer (Lighting Designer); Joanna Lynne Staub (Sound Designer); and Lee E. Ernst (Fight Choreographer).

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances begin Thursday, April 11, and run through Sunday, April 28, in the Thompson Theatre at the Roselle Center for the Arts on the University of Delaware's Newark campus. Opening night is Saturday, April 13.

Tickets prices range from $30 - $39; discounts are available for students, seniors, and University of Delaware faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rep.udel.edu, by contacting the REP box office at 302-831-2204, or visiting in person at 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, DE., Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5:00 PM.

The Thompson Theatre in the Roselle Center for the Arts is ADA-compliant and is equipped with a hearing loop system, which works with hearing aid t-coils, cochlear implants, and in-house hearing devices. Wheelchair and other seating requests can be made prior to the performance by calling (302) 831-2204 or emailing cfa-boxoffice@udel.edu.