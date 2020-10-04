The Milton Theatre Presents Quayside @ Nite Halloween Kid's Cabaret

The event takes place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 6:00 PM EDT.

The Milton Theatre will present Quayside @ Nite Halloween Kid's Cabaret on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 6:00 PM EDT.

Join in this safe and fun downtown Milton outdoor Halloween Experience for all ages with Live Music @ Quayside!

Bring Your Own Chair or reserve some of the theatre's brand new lawn furniture.

Each child 13 years of age and younger will get a trick-or-treat bag of candy to take home with them.

Arrive in your best Halloween costume and win a prize!

The Milton Theatre Quayside features a Beer Garden serving Beer, Wine, and Slushie Spiked Drinks.

Milton Theatre Food Stall features Kobe Beef Hot Dogs, Jalapeno/Cheese Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Fresh Baked Cookies & Brownies, Soft Drinks, and Water.

In the event of rain, planned Quayside activities will be moved inside the Milton Theatre with social distancing.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quayside-nite-halloween-kids-cabaret-tickets-120439366387.

