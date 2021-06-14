The Grand's Summer Lawn Concerts Announced

As The Grand prepares to announce it's 2021-2022 indoor season of programming, it continues to find innovative and new ways to provide outdoor programming for our community. The Grand's Summer Lawn Concerts at Rockwood Park provide an opportunity for patrons to get out of their cars, stretch their legs, and enjoy music and comedy under the stars on one of Delaware's beautiful historic park lawns.

"We've worked with our partners to create a safe, comfortable, high-quality experience that will blend the special joy of a live concert and the charms of a summer evening outdoors," says Executive Director Mark Fields.

The weekend kicks off with comedian Ryan Hamilton on June 25, who previously sold out the baby grand in 2019. The New York Times calls him "One of the most reliably funny regulars at the Comedy Cellar, an observational comic who often riffs on the absurdity of his own wholesomeness."

The weekend continues with one of The Grand's resident companies, The Rock Orchestra performing their Evening of The Who concert on June 26. Patrons may remember this as one of TRO's first concerts held at The Grand, and mixes the best and most artistically challenging music of rock's penultimate band The Who.

Tickets for these events will be sold in a pod format (a seating group of 4 or 6 patrons). This format is extremely popular with outdoor concert venues during the COVID outbreak as it allows for groups to enjoy the arts together while providing a comfortable distance between patrons. Patrons do NOT need to be from the same household to sit together and will not need to wear masks when seating in their pod.

Pods are on sale now and range from $100-$162 per four- or six-person pod. They are available online only at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. The Grand is not accepting any in-person or phone purchases at our box offices at this time.