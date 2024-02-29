The Mystery Of Edwin Drood comes to The Candlelight Theatre in March. Performances run March 16 – April 21.

Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit was a smash on Broadway. It takes audience participation to new heights calling on the audience to determine the ending of the mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. This Tony Award-winning tale, by Rupert Holmes, is presented as a show-within-a-show, ‘first night performance by the Music Hall Royale’ – a delightfully loony troupe of Victorian actors.