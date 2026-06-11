THE CHER SHOW Will Come to Clear Space Theatre Company

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Clear Space Theatre Company will bring the life and music of one of pop culture’s most enduring icons to the stage this summer with The Cher Show, running June 23 through August 27, 2026. Directed by James FitzSimmons, the hit Broadway musical will be presented in repertory with Mean Girls and Pretty Woman as part of the company's Summer Rep season.

Featuring a book by Rick Elice and packed with Cher’s greatest hits, The Cher Show chronicles the extraordinary journey of the legendary entertainer from her humble beginnings to international superstardom. The production follows Cher through decades of personal and professional triumphs, tracing her evolution from a young dreamer to one half of a celebrated duo, and ultimately to a groundbreaking solo artist and cultural icon.

The musical’s unique storytelling approach features three versions of Cher onstage simultaneously, each representing a different chapter of her life. Audiences can expect a dazzling theatrical experience filled with beloved songs, glamorous costumes inspired by famed designer Bob Mackie, and the unforgettable story behind one of entertainment’s most recognizable figures.

Leading the cast are Shannen Hofheimer as Star Cher, Anya Kay as Young Cher, Abby Lynn as Babe, and Breanna Lemerise as Lady. Caetano de Sá stars as Sonny, with Noah Mutterperl portraying Gregg Allman and Jordan Kilgore appearing as Rob Camiletti.

The company also features Eryk Bluto as Bob Mackie; Donna de Kuyper as Georgia/Lucile Ball; Kali Evonne as The Dark Lady; Kelly Kravchenko as Ensemble; and a talented supporting cast that includes Kylee Brown, Jaide Fisher, Taiven Goodson, Thomas Higgins, Madison Winkler, Jaiden Leo Riley, Abby McDonough, Sierra Steinberg, and Daniela Velasquez. Hofheimer is a member of Actors’ Equity Association.

With 35 hit songs, heartfelt storytelling, and plenty of sparkle, The Cher Show invites audiences to “turn back time” and experience the remarkable life of a performer whose influence continues to resonate across generations.

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