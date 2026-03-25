THE CHEQUERBOARD WATCH World Premiere to be Presented at Delaware Theatre Company

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Delaware Theatre Company will present the world premiere of the musical The Chequerboard Watch, playing from April 15 to May 3, 2026.

Set against the stirring soundscape of sea shanties, The Chequerboard Watch tells the tale of a crew of sailors on a challenging voyage aboard the 19th-century clipper ship, the Blue Jacket. What begins as a smooth voyage to South Australia quickly goes awry due to the captain’s orders going against the natural rhythms of the sea, and ultimately, the well-being and safety of his crew.

The cast includes Mark Aldrich as Billy, Beatrice Owens as Mister Kit, Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton as Captain Edwards, Philipe Brissault as Enoch, Eric Peters as Philip Horton, Marcus A. Brooks as Ansel, Jordan Michael Owens as Soloman, Nichalas Parker as Francia, Will Stephan Connell as Giuseppe, Tom Geiger as James Farrell, and Cullen Hussey as Bosun.

The creative team includes Alison Liney as choreographer, Jack Denman as music director, Liz Forrester as stage manager, Em McGregor as assistant stage manager, Eileen Deisemann as production assistant, Krista Franco as set designer, Alyssandra Docherty as lighting designer, Katherine Fritz as Costume Designer, Constance Case as assistant Costume Designer, Damien Figueras as sound designer, and Tara Cunniffe as prop designer.