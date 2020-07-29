Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sun & Surf Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In Arrives in Delaware

Article Pixel Jul. 29, 2020  

The Sun & Surf Cinema in North Ocean City is bringing a pop-up drive-in theater to the beach town, Delmarva Now reports.

The cinema plans to host the drive-in screening in its parking lot for $25 per car. The indoor theater remains closed due to the current global health crisis.

Patrons are being asked to remain in their vehicles during the movie, but, according to Delmarva Now, "can access the restrooms inside the theater [...] Social distancing and mask wearing guidelines are required when inside the theater."

The Sun & Surf Cinema is located at 14301 Coastal Highway, in Ocean City, MD right at the Delaware state line.

Read the full story and purchase tickets HERE.



