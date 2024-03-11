Second Street Players to Hold Auditions for THE MUSIC MAN in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Director John H. Hulse will hold open auditions for Second Street Players' 2024 summer musical, Meredith Willson's "The Music Man." Auditions will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford, DE 19963;

Friday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m.;

Saturday, April 6 at 3:00 p.m.; and

Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

﻿Auditioners should prepare one minute of a familiar musical theater song that best showcases them in a style from the show. All are encouraged to bring a second selection as a backup for their audition song. Auditioners must bring sheet music in their key for the accompanist. Singing with an accompaniment-only music track (no vocals), on CD or Bluetooth device, is also acceptable. A cappella auditions are discouraged. Auditions will also consist of reading from the script. Auditioners should come comfortably dressed to move, as they may be required to learn a short dance/movement combination.

The show is performed by a large cast of actors ages 8 and up. Character descriptions can be found at www.SecondStreetPlayers.com. Preference may be given to auditioners who are available for the entire rehearsal period, beginning April 22. Cast members should be available for technical rehearsals scheduled for July 7-11, and must be available for all performances July 12, 13, 14 and July 19, 20, 21.

Those unable to attend the audition but interested in auditioning or being part of the production crew, and those looking for more information, may contact director John H. Hulse at 302-245-4147.

Second Street Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of production.

SSP programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Second Street Players; ﻿2 South Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963; www.SecondStreetPlayers.com