Second Street Players Announces Plan for 2020 Season

Today, the Board of Directors of Second Street Players (SSP) announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 season of shows, including Main Stage and Children's Theater productions and Movies at Riverfront Theater (MaRT).

"While it's disappointing for all of us involved in this great community organization to have to take this step, we must acknowledge the challenges associated with moving forward with our season as planned," said Guy Crawford, President of the SSP Board. "It would be very challenging financially and logistically to present a show under social distancing restrictions that may last into the fall. The health and safety of our volunteers, actors, crew, and patrons are very important to us and this decision will allow us certainty to plan for the future."

SSP will move three of the Main Stage shows planned for 2020 to its 2021 season, including Caught in the Net, Oliver! and It's a Wonderful Life. 2021 will also include two additional shows to be named later. Two of the 2020 SSP Children's Theater shows will be moved to 2021: Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad Who Messed Them Up) and The Big Bad Musical. The Children's Theater will also stage a third show to be announced later.

Season ticket holders for 2020 Main Stage shows will have a range of options. They may consider their 2020 purchase a donation to SSP and purchase new 2021 season tickets when available; they may transfer their 2020 season tickets to the 2021 season at no additional cost; or, they may request a refund for the four shows cancelled in 2020. All season ticket holders will be reached by mail with information on how to select their preference.

Second Street Players will continue to monitor guidance from federal, state and local authorities and assess any further impacts. Updates and information are available at their website www.secondstreetplayers.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/MilfordSSP.





