Second Street Players Announce Changes to Upcoming Scheduled Events

The Board of Second Street Players (SSP) met on March 15 and decided on several changes to our upcoming schedule of events as a result of ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 and in consideration of recommendations provided by the state of Delaware:

The Riverfront Theater will be closed to the public until April 5, 2020.

The SSP Children's Theater production of Bedtime Stories will be postponed until the 2021 season and the auditions scheduled for March 22 & 23 are cancelled.

Auditions for Oliver!, currently scheduled for March 29 & 30, will be postponed, with a rescheduled date to be announced.

During the time that the theater is closed, the board and volunteers plan a thorough cleaning of the facility and all high-touch areas following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The health and safety of our volunteers, actors, crew, and patrons are very important to us and we will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation to determine if additional changes are required. Please visit www.secondstreetplayers.com or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/MilfordSSP for current information.





