SSP's Children's Theater Returns With Spooky HONEYMOON AT GRAVESIDE MANOR

Second Street Players' (SSP) Children's Theater will stage its first show since early 2020 as it presents Honeymoon at Graveside Manor this October. Directed by Tammy Crawford and co-directed by Scott Hammer, this ghostly farce is just in time for Halloween.

Played by actors aged 12-18, Honeymoon at Graveside Manor is the story of Marian Thorncraft (played by Addie Hammer) and her new husband, Tyler (Gabriel Fennemore).

Marian pictures someplace romantic, secluded and cozy for their honeymoon. No sooner have her feet touched the ground after being carried over the threshold than she discovers her love nest is really a one-time mortuary! Graveside Manor, as the locals call it, has been abandoned for years, mainly due to the rumors of it being haunted. Cozy as a bat cave, it's about as secluded as Grand Central Station. A daffy maid (Bella Howard) shows up to clean the place and gets lost in the catacombs behind the walls.

This goes unnoticed because Tyler is too busy ducking a female ghost (Cassidy Okonewski) with a hatchet, three high school kids (Abigail Aleman, Tryston Bellon and Natalie Howard) trying to set up a Halloween prank and his wise-cracking female editor (Kierstin Shockley) who once had a crush on him. Throw in an absent-minded cop (Ireland Stump) and the escaped lunatic she's looking for (Colby Crawford) and the stage is set for a Honeymoon at Graveside Manor.

Performances of Honeymoon at Graveside Manor will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut Street in Milford on Oct. 8, 9 and 10 with curtain at 7:00 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. All Children's Theater tickets are general admission and can be purchased at the door. Tickets for Friday's show are pay-what you can/donations and $10 for adults/$5 for children on Saturday and Sunday.

More information about this show and SSP's Children's Theater is available at www.secondstreetplayers.com. Honeymoon at Graveside Manor is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.