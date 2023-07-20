Review: SOUND OF MUSIC at Candlelight Music Theatre

The Preludium (i.e. prelude) begins Candlelight Music Theatre’s Sound of Music. Sung in Latin and – one must believe – meticulously rehearsed by Music Director Douglass Lutz and Sisters Margaretta (Neena Boyle) Berte (Lindsey Grant), Sophia (Leah Senseney) and Mother Abbess (Audra Casebier). Their harmonies were beatific; appropriate to their cloistered domicile.

The prelude also spoke to another outstanding issue of the production: the tightness that Director Renee Dobson demanded.

Also living in the abbey is Maria (who spends half the darn day communing with the mountains). The sisters have a problem with Maria. She lacks focus; kinda wispy-like. They send out into the world to become a governess for seven rambunctious kids. Yikes.

Aisle Say eschews the word heartwarming. It seems every 3rd musical comedy in the world must have the word heartwarming in their promotion. And Christmas shows? ‘Heartwarming’ is as ubiquitous as TV ads with Shaquille O’Neal. The word drives me bonkers.

Yet hard hearted Aisle Say’s heart was warmed with the seven Von Trapp children. (We saw the Red Cast. There is also a Blue Cast). The latter are undoubtedly as heartwarming as the Red: Liesl (Isabel Hartzell), Friedrich (Landyn Pollard), Louisa (Brooke Bishop), Kurt (Owen Ahlmer), Brigitta (Ivy Jackson), Marta (Sophie Hirwe) and Gretl (Natalie Cross).

Hartzell has a future. Her singing was excellent. Her reactions to every interaction on stage were pitch perfect. She has presence. Audience eyes rivet to her. Q: Is Isabel CNN’s Kaitlin Collins long lost younger sister?

Candlelight is a hybrid. Aisle Say has spoken of its nurturing culture in the past. There are a few , very few, performers whom one asks: Why are they not on Broadway? Maria (Sophie Jones) is such a one. We Remember Jones as Fiona in Brigadoon years ago. We thought the same way then. Her voice is enchanting, luxurious and sparkling. Pay attention to “The Lonely Goatherd”, a very difficult song. Jones not only sings the lyrics joyfully but also yodels.

But her acting? If one wishes a master class in the craft, watch Jones interact with Mother Abbess in her agonizing torment on the decision to return to the Von Trapp family. Superb. It was reminiscent of Sally Field’s reactions in MRS DOUBTFIRE in the restaurant scene when Robin Williams’ makeup dissembled. Yes, Fields’ scene was comedic. Jones’ was dramatic. Yet the dizzying range of emotions both women shared in that brief moment of time run parallel.

Captain Von Trapp (Paul McElwee) was suitably straight-backed, stuffy and reserved. An Austrian war hero, he was emotionally damaged from the death of his wife. The only way he could survive was to fall back on his strict military training. McElwee did a wonderful job of incrementally unpeeling his emotions until finally, in Act II, he admits to Maria, “you’ve brought music back into my life.”

Max Detweiler (Jared Calhoun), the insatiable opportunist, initially attempted to play both sides to further his objectives. Calhoun went so far to resemble Max from the movie that he grew a moustache! He is now a Candlelight favorite. This character did not allow Calhoun to exhibit his wild humor, most notably realized in the shoulder-shimming guffaws elicited by his characters in BIG FISH of last season and I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE this season.

We know the classic songs in the show so well that we can almost sing along. “Climb Every Mountain”, to end Act 1, requires a special talent with a stratospheric voice. Audra Casebier nailed it, sending shivers down the spines of the opening night audience.

Elsa Schrader, played by (Rebecca Schall) exhibited the rigid persona of an Austrian royal. (In Sing A Long Sound of Music’s the character is booed relentlessly). Schall played her character flawlessly and soon realized she was losing out to the postulant from the Abbey.

Schall’s costumes by Tina Marie Green-Heinze were absolutely gorgeous. Her credits include costume designer for the Channel 6 Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade. That’s impressive.

Lighting Designer David Marshall set the opening scene in the abbey beautifully. The gobos through the stained glass window lent an air of somber religiosity, like entering a church on a European tour.

Our table was fortunate to have the affable Jared as server. Not seeing them on the menu, I humbly inquired about garlic mashed potatoes. Jared hung his head. “No.” My body shuddered. Blood drained from my face. I was catatonic for a full five seconds. My tablemates (Brooke Bishop’s grandparents and Candlelight vet Erin Lunde) were concerned about my wellbeing. Jared shook me by the shoulders. “No worry. It’s an aberration. They will be back with INTO THE WOODS.”

The salmon was superb. The meals at Candlelight are superb. The chef works magic on a limited budget.

Tisa Della-Volpe has been Candlelight’s resident photographer. With an unerring eye, Tisa is always there at the right moment.

Through August 27

Next Up: INTO THE WOODS, opening September 16. Aisle Say will go out on a limb and suggest that show will sell out

