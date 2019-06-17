RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Will Be Second Street Players' Fourth Show Of 2019

Second Street Players will present "Run for Your Wife" as the fourth show of its 2019 season. This fast-paced, hilarious show replaces "The Odd Couple," which was recently announced as a mid-season replacement.

"Run for Your Wife" tells the story of unassuming cab driver John Smith, who has two different wives and two different homes in two different towns - and a very precise schedule for juggling it all. Things begin to unravel when Smith gets a bump on the head and lands in the hospital, where both of his addresses surface and police from both towns begin to investigate. Having upset his schedule, Smith becomes hopelessly and hilariously entangled in his attempts - aided by his hapless upstairs neighbor - to explain himself to his wives and two suspicious police detectives. Lie is piled upon lie in a mixture of slapstick, misdirection, and fall-out-of-your-seat laughs.

Auditions for "Run for Your Wife" will be held at the theater - located at 2 South Walnut Street in Milford - on Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. both nights. This is a highly physical comedy farce and all of the roles are very physical. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Be prepared to do your best British dialect. Anyone needing more information or those interested but unable to attend a scheduled audition, should contact the show's Director, Steve Twilley, at 302-245-3660. Show dates for "Run for Your Wife" are September 13, 14, & 15 and 20, 21 & 22, 2019.

Second Street Players (SSP) is a year-round community theater which produces shows covering practically every genre including musicals, dramas, comedies, original works, a Children's Theater and cooperative productions with other cultural groups and schools. Riverfront Theater is located at 2 South Walnut Street on the south bank of the Mispillion River in scenic downtown Milford, Delaware. SSP programs are made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. SSP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.





Related Articles Shows View More Delaware Stories

More Hot Stories For You