REP to Present THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged) (revised) (again)

The Resident Ensemble Players (REP) presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again), by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield, September 19th through October 6th, at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

​This fast-paced comedy is guaranteed to have both lovers and haters of Shakespeare in stitches. Three actors perform all 37 of Shakespeare's plays in one hilarious evening. Audiences will get highlights from all the bard's very long plays, condensed down to just their juiciest parts, and maybe a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Don't miss the play The Miami Herald described as "Shakespeare as it was back in the Bard's day: bawdy, irreverent, sublimely entertaining." Catch the REP's production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again), onstage September 19 through October 6, at the Roselle Center for the Arts in Newark, DE. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at www.rep.udel.edu, or by phone at (302) 831-2204.

The cast includes REP company member Mic Matarrese*; and guest actors Lenny Banovez*, and Joe Castillo-Midyett*. *Member of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Steve Tague (Director); William Browning (Scenic and Lighting Designer); Jo Fulmer (Costume Designer); Ryan P. McGinty (Sound Designer); and Lee E. Ernst (Fight Choreographer).

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances begin Thursday, Sep. 19, and run through Sunday, Oct. 6, in the Thompson Theatre at the Roselle Center for the Arts on the University of Delaware's Newark campus. Opening night is Saturday, Sep. 21.

Tickets prices range from $20 - $39; discounts are available for students, seniors, and University of Delaware faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rep.udel.edu, by contacting the REP box office at 302-831-2204, or visiting in person at 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, DE., Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5:00 PM.

The Thompson Theatre in the Roselle Center for the Arts is ADA-compliant and is equipped with a hearing loop system, which works with hearing aid t-coils, cochlear implants, and in-house hearing devices. Wheelchair and other seating requests can be made prior to the performance by calling (302) 831-2204 or emailing cfa-boxoffice@udel.edu.

