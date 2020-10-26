Queen Theater in Wilmington Becomes Joe Biden's Campaigning Home

The campaign has a quasi-permanent set up inside the main floor of the concert hall, where Biden goes to make virtual appearances.

The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware has become the home of the Joe Biden campaign, WHYY reports.

The campaign has a quasi-permanent set up inside the main floor of the concert hall, where Biden goes to make virtual appearances for news conferences and taping TV commercials.

"The Queen is a unique facility," said Mike Hare, executive vice president of the Buccini Pollin Group (BPG), which owns the venue. "The stage, et cetera can be customized, whether it's for an ad, whether it's for some type of broader virtual meeting that they want to have or any special event, so I think it appealed to them, certainly in the heart of the city."

"In this time of crisis, where we've had to be creative about how we campaign and reach voters, the whole Wilmington community has stepped up as partners in this new form of campaigning," said Jamal Brown, the Biden campaign's national press secretary. "We're honored to have their support."

The Queen was converted into a movie theater in 1916 and showed films until it was closed in 1959. It went unused for the next 50 years unused before undergoing a $25 million refurbishment and reopening in 2011.

Read more on WHYY.

