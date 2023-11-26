Possum Point Players and Service Today to Present Christmas Show THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUSE

Possum Point Players and sponsor Service Today will present a holiday production for the entire family, “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.” Set for performances Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, tickets can be purchased at the link below.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. All seats are reserved, and tickets can be purchased on the website or by calling 302-856-4560.

Many of the more than a dozen actors in the production play more than one character throughout the play. Someone you first saw as a gnome might next be a Knook. Even queens of Awgwas can swap crowns and become an imp of another royalty while an Awgwa may next prance in as a reindeer. Cast members represent seven different communities in southern Delaware and eastern shore Maryland.

Those from Georgetown are Abbey Ruark, Claudius Bowden and Braeden Swain, and Salisbury, MD residents are Matt Hatfield, Morgan McLane, Devon Lynch and Caroline Lewis. Kerrine Walls is from Dagsboro, Dick Pack is from Lewes and Denise Baker is from Frederica. Susannah Griffin is from Rehoboth Beach, Jason Felker is from Milford and Melody Westphal is from Sussex County.

“The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus” was written by L. Frank Baum in 1902. The author who also wrote “The Wizard of Oz” shared the secret of how the Santa most people know grew into the jolly, caring gift-giver that loves all children of the world. Baum reveals the story of how little Claus was found by a kindly nymph, Necile, who raised him as her own in a mystical land of Knooks and faeries, and even the scary Awgwas.

As Claus grows, he learns of children who live outside the immortals' world who are often terrorized by those same awful Awgwas who cause trouble in his adopted homeland. Hearing of sad and frightened children on earth brings on his determination to show love and kindness to all the children of the world. Even if it means leaving the land of the immortals. And even if it means learning to build toys and to drive flying reindeer and to spread happiness and joy with a merry Ho Ho Ho.

Playwright Pat Cook adapted the tale for the stage and Possum Point Players bring it to Delaware for the holidays. Logan Hunter Lynch of Georgetown directs “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.”

For more information on the cast, roles, and crew of “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus,” see www.possumpointplayers.org. This holiday production is suitable for all audiences. All seats are reserved and there is free parking at Possum Hall. The Hall features a bar and snack cart for refreshments.

The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus is presented through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing of Woodstock, Illinois.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.