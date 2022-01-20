Possum Point Players Set 12 ANGRY JURORS Date Changes

Dates may change, but the shows will go on at Possum Hall! The opening show of 2022, "12 Angry Jurors," will be performed February 24, 25, 26 and 27. There are 7:30 pm shows Thursday, Feb. 24, Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26. There are 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27.

The Players have also changed dates for their upcoming musical "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." That show will now take place April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30, and May 1.

Tickets are on sale now on the website: www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling the PPP ticket line at 302-856-4560. Those who previously purchased tickets for one or both shows will be contacted to change their reservations. Please follow these changes on the website. These changes are due to the recent surge of Covid-19 Omicron cases in the area. Possum Point Players Trustees decided to adjust the dates of the two shows in the interest of safety to audience members as well as to cast and all other volunteers involved in productions.

The season opening show, "12 Angry Jurors," is a classic study in behavioral dynamics as twelve strangers are drawn together as jury members. They are tasked with the huge responsibility of deciding for conviction or acquittal of a young adult defendant on the basis of reasonable doubt. Originally written as a television drama, the jury must decide whether a young defendant is guilty of murdering his father. In its transition from a television drama written in the 50s to motion pictures to a stage play, "12 Angry Jurors" has maintained its relevance and intensity.

Taken from the original teleplay written by Reginal Rose, the stage play is written by Sherman L. Sergel. West Fenwick Island resident, Les Ferguson is the director of this drama.

Cast members representing ten different communities come together in the Possums' staging of "12 Angry Jurors." John Zinzi and Leah Toomey are from Milton, and Cheryl Graves, Steve Givens and Steven Perry are from Rehoboth Beach. Donna de Kuyper and Dick Pack are Lewes residents, Patrick Cassidy lives in Bethany Beach and Chuck Rafferty lives in Laurel. Don Megee and Claudius Bowden are Georgetown residents and Matt Hatfield lives in Salisbury, MD. Monica McNee is from Dagsboro, and John Csicsek is from West Fenwick Island.