Possum Point Players Seeks Directors For the 2024 Main Stage Season

Possum Point Players are seeking directors for the 2024 Main Stage Season and the final production of calendar year 2023, “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.”

The 2024 season includes “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,” “Company,” “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday,” “Something Rotten” and “A Christmas Carol.”

“The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus” by Pat Cook is based on the book by L. Frank Baum and will be presented December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, 2023. For those who may have wondered just where Santa Claus came from, L. Frank Baum knew. The same man who created “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” discloses the secret story of Saint Nicholas as told to him by a nymph who actually raised Claus in a world of Faeries and other

magical, mystical beings. The true story of why the generous elf decides to live among humans and make toys to make children happy finally comes out. Once and for all, this tale answers how Santa Claus made the first toy, why he climbs down chimneys and, most of all, how he learned to laugh that great “Ho, ho, ho.”

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” by Simon Stephens will be presented January 26, 27 and 28 and February 2, 3 and 4. This profoundly moving play was the winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. At the center of the plot is 15-year-old Christopher who has an extraordinary brain that makes him exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He never ventures alone beyond the end of his

road, detests being touched, and distrusts strangers. All that causes complications for him is further challenged when he comes under suspicion for the death of a neighbor’s dog. His determination to solve the mystery of the dog’s demise stretches him beyond what he thought were limitations and takes him on what for him is a thrilling and triumphant journey.

“Company” is by George Furth with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Production dates are April 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. From one of musical theatre’s most renowned composers, it is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-day musical genre and was the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book. A confirmed bachelor spends much of his life surrounded by a rambunctious and well-meaning group of mostly married friends. The pros and cons of marriage are acted out with an energetic score that contains many of Sondheim’s best known songs. It can be told as effectively with a full complement of set pieces as it can with a chair or two.

“For Peter Pan on her 70 th Birthday” by Sarah Ruhl will be performed June 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. A central character thinks of her father and remembers playing Peter Pan in her hometown theater. She particularly remembers when he used to bring her flowers after her performances. These memories come when she and her four siblings are in their father’s hospital room during his final moments. His death sparks a conversational wake that includes everything from arguments over politics to when each sibling realized that they grew up. A loving look at a family’s view of death, life, and the allure of never growing up.

“Something Rotten” is by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Production dates are September 27, 28 and 29 and October 4, 5 and 6. It is a Grammy Award-winning show that was lauded by audience members and critics alike and receiving several Best Musical nominations and was hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.” It is set in the 1590s, with the Bottom brothers hoping to write a hit play that will rival those of that

Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” A local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve singing, dancing, and acting at the same time. The brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical. And theatre history was forever changed.

“A Christmas Carol” by John Jakes will be presented December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. Based on the story by Charles Dickens, this version of A Christmas Carol goes beyond other adaptations and features Charles Dickens himself at opening curtain. He is ready to present one of the famed platform readings of his famous story that packed auditoriums in Europe and America. It unfolds behind him, and soon Dickens is weaving in and out of

the action, observing, performing small roles, interpolating short passages of rich narrative never heard in other versions. He handles props and helps Scrooge and others with costume changes. The play is supremely flexible in cast and design.

There are two application forms for potential directors, one for those who have directed for Possum Point Players before, and one for those who would be directing for the Players for the first time.

Anyone wishing to be considered for directing any of these shows, or needing more information can contact Les Ferguson, Director Selection Chair, for application forms and further information, at lferg52@gmail.com or 845-544-5027. Forms may also be downloaded from the PPP website at http://www.possumpointplayers.org/About-Us2.html The deadline for applications is July 7, 2023.