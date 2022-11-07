Possum Point Players Presents WAIT UNTIL DARK in 2023

Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott comes to Possum Point Players in 2023.

A sinister con man and two ex-convicts have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Sam had apparently been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll across the Canadian border, not knowing that sewn inside were several grams of heroin.

When the woman is murdered the situation becomes more urgent. The con man and his ex-convicts, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated Sam in the woman's murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She refuses to reveal its location, and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between the two. Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules...

Performances run January 27 - February 5.