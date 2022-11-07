Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Possum Point Players Presents WAIT UNTIL DARK in 2023

Performances run January 27 - February 5.

Nov. 07, 2022  
Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott comes to Possum Point Players in 2023.

A sinister con man and two ex-convicts have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Sam had apparently been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll across the Canadian border, not knowing that sewn inside were several grams of heroin.

When the woman is murdered the situation becomes more urgent. The con man and his ex-convicts, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated Sam in the woman's murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She refuses to reveal its location, and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between the two. Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules...

Performances run January 27 - February 5.




Possum Point Players presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical, with Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and Book by David Ives and Paul Blake, Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film and Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.
STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its Wilmington return to The Playhouse on Rodney Square for three shows only, October 28th to 29th.  From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 25 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
There's still time left to submit nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards before the deadline at 11:59 PM ET on October 31st!
What did our critic think oHockadoo! MEMPHIS, The Musical, running at Candlelight through October 30, is a compelling show in many respects. Memphis is the story of Huey Calhoun (loosely based on real-life 1950s disc jockey Dewey Phillips) and his mission to bring blues and soul music to a white southern audience in a VERY segregated Memphis. Huey optimistically believes that music can transcend race, and with him on his journey is aspiring singer Felicia Farrell. The two fall in love, but must contend with social barriers, a prejudiced mother, and an overprotective brother. f MEMPHIS at Candlelight Music Theatre?

November 1, 2022

Possum Point Players presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical, with Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and Book by David Ives and Paul Blake, Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film and Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.
October 21, 2022

October 4, 2022

October 1, 2022

Wilmington Concert Opera will present the world premiere of “Girondines,” a two-act ensemble chamber opera for six women, and scored for piano, violin, cello, and electronics. Composer Sarah Van Sciver set the libretto by WCO's co-founder and artistic director, Kirsten C. Kunkle.
September 26, 2022

Possum Point Players open a year of celebration with “Love Makes the World Go 'Round,” a gala that features music drawn from many musicals performed over the years since 1973. Starting at 6:00 pm, Saturday, Oct. 9, in Possum Hall, those attending will be treated to complimentary Champagne and desserts that reflect themes of some of Possums' favorite productions.