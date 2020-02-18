Possum Point Players Present GODSPELL

Possum Point Players and Director John Hulse are proud to announce the dates and the cast of the spring musical, "Godspell." Tickets are on sale for performances March 27, 28 and 29 and April 3, 4 and 5 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway in Georgetown.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25, $24 for seniors and students, and may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling the ticketline, 302-856-3460. Advance purchase is recommended to ensure getting the date and seats preferred.

Hulse, a resident of Rehoboth Beach, said this lyrical retelling of parables from the Gospel of Matthew features the talents of Hunter Graves, also of Rehoboth Beach; Delaney Cinnamon and Sarah Rose, Lewes; Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville; Abby Krams, Maddie Moore, and Ashlie Workman, Millsboro; Dillon Mangene and Abigail Porter, Seaford; and Landon Rockwell, Georgetown.

The director said Possum Point Players are preparing to bring audiences modern, vibrant songs of biblical parables, and sentimental, sobering songs of the last days of Jesus' life. This slightly updated "Godspell" closely mirrors the production that was conceived and directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. In addition to the beloved original music, Swartz also provided new music and lyrics for this version.

Hulse is joined by music director Gail Betton Kelso of Millsboro in bringing "Godspell" to the stage in Possum Hall. They agree that the musical is a joyous, contemporary version of the Gospel of Matthew with music and dance that spreads the messages of Christ. The songs teach of kindness, tolerance, and love in sometimes funny and sometimes sentimental ways. Songs include "Save the People," "Turn Back, O Man," "Beautiful City," and "Day by Day."

"Godspell" is appropriate for all audiences.





Related Articles Shows View More Delaware Stories

More Hot Stories For You