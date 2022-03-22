Possum Point Players Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Possum Point Players welcome spring with a bright and laughter-filled look at a farcically dark subject, numerous murders. The musical comedy "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" opens Friday, April 22. The comedy was named Best Musical for the 2014 Tony Award and was the most nominated show of the season for Tonys, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. Show dates are April 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for seniors and students. Order tickets at www.possumpointplayers or by calling the ticketline 302-856-3460. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Possum Hall is located at 441Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, DE.

The story and songs of Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak are out to prove that getting away with murder can be so much fun and there's no better proof than the hilarious award-winning "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder." When a low-born Englishman finds that he is ninth in line for an earldom in a lofty-born and pretentious family, he must consider his options for attaining that earldom over eight other D'Ysquith limbs of the family tree.

Since he's already juggling a fiancé and a mistress, complications come naturally to him. Mysteries include the inexplicable demise of D'Ysquith family members, whether love interests will remain interested and will the long arm of the law finger him as a murder suspect. Of course, it's all performed with lively good humor and song and dance.

'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' is directed by Jim Hartzell. Diane Trautman is music director and Bliss Soucek is choreographer.

'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder' is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.