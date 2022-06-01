Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Possum Point Players Picture Presents HAY FEVER

Jun. 1, 2022  

Possum Point Players Picture presents Hay Fever. "Hay Fever" is appropriate for all general audiences and all seats are reserved. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $20 seniors and students and can be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or the ticketline 302-856-4560.

"Hay Fever"" is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.



