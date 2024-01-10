Possum Point Players Open 2024 With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Possum Point Players open their 51st season on Friday, Jan. 26, with the award-winning drama “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” The story of a 15-year-old who is accused of murdering a neighbor's dog, the play follows Christopher as he not only becomes a detective, but also as he pushes past his own comfort zones and masters a world outside his home that he has never experienced.

Adapted by Simon Stephens, the Tony Award winner, is performed Jan. 26, 27, 28, and Feb. 2, 3 and 4 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd. in Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $27 for adults, and $25 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 302-856-4560.

Taken from Mark Haddon's bestselling novel by the same name, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” introduces the audience to a teenager of exceptional intelligence. However, as gifted as he may be in some ways, he lacks the understanding of, and perhaps the ability to function in what most people automatically identify as the normal, everyday world. Being accused of stabbing the neighbor's dog confuses and shakes Christopher to his core, but it also sets him off on a journey of personal growth. He discovers layers of life that existed within himself as well as outside the mental and physical boundaries he has dealt with.

Director Ray Crew said, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a mystery, a coming-of- age story, a quest, an adventure, and the most powerful emotional experience you can have in a theater. Be a part of this memorable, groundbreaking experience by buying your tickets now.”

Prior to the untimely death of Wellington, the neighbors' dog, the world Christopher navigated alone was the street where his father's house stands. Though often alone, he has a supportive teacher who learns that he determines that he must get on with “detecting” to find the killer and he is writing a book following the murder of the canine. In his innocence and scientific practicality, he discusses the precise location of Heaven with the local minister, and he even questions some residents of the street regarding their whereabouts on the night Wellington was killed.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is frequently used in middle and high school classrooms now, allowing students to learn of and discuss personalities and actions that may be different from theirs without labeling right or wrong. The play contains some strong contemporary language. For information on the cast and the play and to purchase tickets, Click Here

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is presented through special permission of Dramatists Play Service, Inc.